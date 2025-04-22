West Indians make WCQ Team of the Tournament despite failure

THE WEST Indies Women’s trio of Captain Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, and Aliyah Alleyne were named in the ICC’s Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Team of the Tournament, following impressive performances in Pakistan.

Matthews, one of three women to score a century in the tournament, scored 240 runs at an average of 60, including a fighting, unbeaten 113 against Scotland in their opening match and a brutal 70 against Thailand in their last match.

Matthews, an off-spinner, also ended as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets and also grabbed four catches.

Henry also had a stellar outing, with the allrounder scoring 171 runs, including an unbeaten 51 against Bangladesh and a boundary-studded 48 off just 17 balls against Thailand.

