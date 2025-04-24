Pelicans ready for T20 Breakout

The Barbados Pelicans are eager to get their campaign started for the inaugural West Indies T20 Breakout league which gets underway this Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad.

Speaking to Barbados Today ahead of their flight to T&T, Coach Shirley Clarke was upbeat about his team’s expectations and their preparation ahead of the new league being put on by Cricket West Indies.

Coach Clarke said, “I thought that preparations went well, especially the two weeks we had at the National Sports Council venue (My Lords Hill, Blenheim), it was really intense and then the two practice games we had went really good ahead of the tournament.”

When asked about the expectations for the team, Clarke noted, “For sure it’s to win the tournament, once we can execute our plans, I think we have a really good chance to win the tournament.”

