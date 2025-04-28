Dr Shallow, Dehring target long term investment at CCG

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is hoping that the redeveloped Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua can attract long-term, strategic investment.

Speaking during the 25th Annual Citizenship by Investment and Investment Migration Conference (CIS25), which concluded in Antigua last week, CWI’s chief executive officer Chris Dehring explained that the new look CCG was envisioned as a vibrant, multi-use complex that could be used to merge sport, culture, entertainment, and innovation.

He said CWI was actively exploring how this project can be enhanced by the region’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) framework to attract investors.

“Our aim is to turn Coolidge into more than a cricket venue – we see it as a dynamic, multi-use development hub that brings together sport, culture, and commerce.

“With the right partnerships, this project can be a blueprint for how sport can drive meaningful investment,” Dehring said.

“In addition, every year we broadcast cricket from the region to millions of viewers worldwide, many of whom the CBI programme could be of interest.”

The conference convened global investors, policymakers, and development leaders, including the Honourable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Honourable Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia; the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica; and the Honourable Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada.

Dr Shallow and Dehring, along with chairman of the CCG, Ricky Skerritt, and general manager Nelecia Yeates, completed the CWI delegation at the conference.

Read more at TT Guardian

0 comments