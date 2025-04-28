Joshua Da Silva: It will be an honour to captain the Windies Test team

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force captain and West Indies wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva said it will be an honour to serve as the Windies Test captain if he is chosen to replace former skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.

The 32-year-old Brathwaite, who has played 98 Tests for the Windies, resigned from the post on March 31. Brathwaite had considered stepping down as captain during the West Indies' two-Test tour to Pakistan in January, but was encouraged to delay the decision by Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Kishore Shallow.

With 33 Tests to his name, the 26-year-old Da Silva was the vice-captain for the tour of Pakistan. However, Da Silva didn't play in either Test as Guyana Harpy Eagles captain Tevin Imlach took up wicket-keeping duties.

At a press briefing for the West Indies T20 Breakout League at the Hilton Conference and Trinidad Centre in Port of Spain on April 24, Da Silva was asked about murmurs which suggest that he would be the West Indies' next red-ball leader.

"I was the vice-captain up until the...I was still the vice-captain going into Pakistan, so my name might be in the hat, but if it happens, it happens," said Da Silva, who will lead TT Legions in the T20 Breakout tournament.

