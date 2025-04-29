Veerasammy Permaul and Kevlon Anderson deny ball-tampering charges

‘The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) wishes to publicly express its full support for players Veerasammy Permaul and Kevlon Anderson, who have approached the High Court of Guyana in a bid to clear their names following a controversial incident during the recent Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional 4-Day Tournament fixture between Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago played at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad,’ a release from the GCB stated.

‘The match, which effectively served as the tournament final, was of great significance, with the championship title at stake. However, events on and off the field have cast a cloud over what should have been a celebration of West Indies cricket at its highest domestic level.

Both Permaul and Anderson were charged under the CWI Code of Conduct and, based on the documents filed in the High Court, were allegedly pressured into accepting a guilty plea by the Trinidadian Match Referee, Mr. Michael Ragoonath. They were reportedly given two options:

Plead guilty and accept a fine. Insist on a hearing / trial and the Referee will impose a fine of 100% of the match fee and a ban.

Read more at Kaieteur News

1 comments