The Independent Voice of West Indies Cricket

Cricket West Indies Announces Fixtures, Squads For 2025 Women's T20 Blaze

Tue, Apr 29, '25

 

Media Watch

Cricket West Indies has announced the complete fixtures and squad lists for the CWI 2025 Women's T20 Blaze, which will take place from 1 to 11 May in St Vincent.

The tournament represents the pinnacle of women's domestic T20 cricket in the Caribbean and will feature the region's finest talent across 16 matches.

Six regional teams will take part - Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Leeward Islands, Trinidad & Tobago and hosts Windward Islands - competing in a round-robin format in the preliminary stage.

Six points will be awarded for a win, three points in the case of a no result and zero points for a loss. The top two teams after the preliminary stage will advance to the final.

All matches will be broadcast live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel, while a live scorecard will be available on the Windies Cricket official website match centre.

Teams:

Barbados

Trishan Holder (captain), Eboni Brathwaite, Shanika Bruce, Asabi Callender, Shamilia Connell, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Erin Deane, Keila Elliott, Allison Gordon, Theanny Herbert-Mayers, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Alisa Scantlebury, Nia Wood.

Support Staff:

Danielle Small – Team Manager

Roderick Estwick – Head Coach

Janae Lewis – Physiotherapist

Fabian Parris – Assistant Coach

Guyana

Shemaine Campbelle (captain), Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Realeanna Grimmond, Sheneta Grimmond, Nyia Latchman, Mandy Mangru, Tramaine Marks, Katana Mentore, Plaffiana Millington, Ashmini Munisar, Cyanna Retemiah, Anestecia Venezuela, Latoya Williams.

Support Staff:

Tremayne Smartt – Head Coach

Clive Grimmond – Asst. Coach/Manager

Angelia Knights – Physiotherapist

Jamaica

Rashada Williams (captain), Abigail Bryce, Nicole Campbell, Keneisha Ferron, Chinelle Henry, Chrishana McKenzie, Jodian Morgan, Chedean Nation, Lena Scott, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Vanessa Watts, Celina Whyte, Kade Wilmott, Kate Wilmott.

Support Staff:

Shane Brooks – Head Coach

Ashley Stephens – Physiotherapist

Novelin Ricketts – Manager

Leeward Islands

Amanda Edwards (captain), Kimberly Anthony, Reniece Boyce, Kayzg Boyles, Melicia Clarke, Jahzara Claxton, Shawnisha Hector, Qiana Joseph, Rozel Liburd, Tonya Martin, Davronique Maynard, Chey-Anne Moses, Divya Saxena, Saneldo Willett.

Support Staff:

Sharlene Martin – Manager

Percy Daniel – Head Coach

Pernell Watley – Asst. Coach

Akeisha-Lee Byfield – Physiotherapist

Trinidad & Tobago

Anisa Mohammed (captain), Kirbyina Alexander, Britney Cooper, Deliannys Espinoza Herrera, Brianna Harricharan, Caneisha Isaac, Djenaba Joseph, Lee Ann Kirby, Amrita Ramtahal, Samara Ramnath, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent.

Support Staff:

Marjorie Thomas – Manager

Merissa Aguilera – Coach

Akeem Hazel – Physiotherapist

Wayne Samuel – Strength & Conditioning Coach

Windward Islands

Zaida James (captain), Holly Charles, Niesha Cherry, Nerissa Crafton, Ashlene Edward, Afy Fletcher, Earnisha Fontaine, Amiah Gilbert, Jannillea Glasgow, Japhina Joseph, Namiah Marcellin, Carena Noel, Selena Ross, Abini St. Jean.

Support Staff:

Walter Emmanuel – Head Coach

Anisha Thomas – Asst. Coach/Manager

Ravon Charles – Physiotherapist

 

Fixtures:

(All matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground. Times listed in AST)

Round 1 – Thursday, 1 May

Guyana vs Leeward Islands - 10:00am-12:45pm

Barbados vs Trinidad & Tobago - 2:30pm-5:15pm

Windward Islands vs Jamaica - 7:00pm-9:45pm

Round 2 – Saturday, 3 May

Windward Islands vs Guyana - 10:00am-12:45pm

Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago - 2:30pm-5:15pm

Barbados vs Leeward Islands - 7:00pm-9:45pm

Round 3 – Monday, 5 May

Jamaica vs Leeward Islands - 10:00am-12:45pm

Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago - 2:30pm-5:15pm

Barbados vs Guyana - 7:00pm-9:45pm

Round 4 – Wednesday, 7 May

Jamaica vs Barbados - 10:00am-12:45pm

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands - 2:30pm-5:15pm

Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana - 7:00pm-9:45pm

Round 5 – Friday, 9 May

Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands - 10:00am-12:45pm

Jamaica vs Guyana - 2:30pm-5:15pm

Windward Islands vs Barbados - 7:00pm-9:45pm

Finals – Sunday, 11 May

Final: 1st place vs 2nd place – 2:30pm-5:15pm

comments 0 comments