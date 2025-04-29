Cricket West Indies Announces Fixtures, Squads For 2025 Women's T20 Blaze

Cricket West Indies has announced the complete fixtures and squad lists for the CWI 2025 Women's T20 Blaze, which will take place from 1 to 11 May in St Vincent.

The tournament represents the pinnacle of women's domestic T20 cricket in the Caribbean and will feature the region's finest talent across 16 matches.

Six regional teams will take part - Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Leeward Islands, Trinidad & Tobago and hosts Windward Islands - competing in a round-robin format in the preliminary stage.

Six points will be awarded for a win, three points in the case of a no result and zero points for a loss. The top two teams after the preliminary stage will advance to the final.

All matches will be broadcast live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel, while a live scorecard will be available on the Windies Cricket official website match centre.