Cricket West Indies Announces Fixtures, Squads For 2025 Women's T20 Blaze
Tue, Apr 29, '25
Cricket West Indies has announced the complete fixtures and squad lists for the CWI 2025 Women's T20 Blaze, which will take place from 1 to 11 May in St Vincent.
The tournament represents the pinnacle of women's domestic T20 cricket in the Caribbean and will feature the region's finest talent across 16 matches.
Six regional teams will take part - Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Leeward Islands, Trinidad & Tobago and hosts Windward Islands - competing in a round-robin format in the preliminary stage.
Six points will be awarded for a win, three points in the case of a no result and zero points for a loss. The top two teams after the preliminary stage will advance to the final.
All matches will be broadcast live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel, while a live scorecard will be available on the Windies Cricket official website match centre.
Teams:
Barbados
Trishan Holder (captain), Eboni Brathwaite, Shanika Bruce, Asabi Callender, Shamilia Connell, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Erin Deane, Keila Elliott, Allison Gordon, Theanny Herbert-Mayers, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Alisa Scantlebury, Nia Wood.
Support Staff:
Danielle Small – Team Manager
Roderick Estwick – Head Coach
Janae Lewis – Physiotherapist
Fabian Parris – Assistant Coach
Guyana
Shemaine Campbelle (captain), Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Realeanna Grimmond, Sheneta Grimmond, Nyia Latchman, Mandy Mangru, Tramaine Marks, Katana Mentore, Plaffiana Millington, Ashmini Munisar, Cyanna Retemiah, Anestecia Venezuela, Latoya Williams.
Support Staff:
Tremayne Smartt – Head Coach
Clive Grimmond – Asst. Coach/Manager
Angelia Knights – Physiotherapist
Jamaica
Rashada Williams (captain), Abigail Bryce, Nicole Campbell, Keneisha Ferron, Chinelle Henry, Chrishana McKenzie, Jodian Morgan, Chedean Nation, Lena Scott, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Vanessa Watts, Celina Whyte, Kade Wilmott, Kate Wilmott.
Support Staff:
Shane Brooks – Head Coach
Ashley Stephens – Physiotherapist
Novelin Ricketts – Manager
Leeward Islands
Amanda Edwards (captain), Kimberly Anthony, Reniece Boyce, Kayzg Boyles, Melicia Clarke, Jahzara Claxton, Shawnisha Hector, Qiana Joseph, Rozel Liburd, Tonya Martin, Davronique Maynard, Chey-Anne Moses, Divya Saxena, Saneldo Willett.
Support Staff:
Sharlene Martin – Manager
Percy Daniel – Head Coach
Pernell Watley – Asst. Coach
Akeisha-Lee Byfield – Physiotherapist
Trinidad & Tobago
Anisa Mohammed (captain), Kirbyina Alexander, Britney Cooper, Deliannys Espinoza Herrera, Brianna Harricharan, Caneisha Isaac, Djenaba Joseph, Lee Ann Kirby, Amrita Ramtahal, Samara Ramnath, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent.
Support Staff:
Marjorie Thomas – Manager
Merissa Aguilera – Coach
Akeem Hazel – Physiotherapist
Wayne Samuel – Strength & Conditioning Coach
Windward Islands
Zaida James (captain), Holly Charles, Niesha Cherry, Nerissa Crafton, Ashlene Edward, Afy Fletcher, Earnisha Fontaine, Amiah Gilbert, Jannillea Glasgow, Japhina Joseph, Namiah Marcellin, Carena Noel, Selena Ross, Abini St. Jean.
Support Staff:
Walter Emmanuel – Head Coach
Anisha Thomas – Asst. Coach/Manager
Ravon Charles – Physiotherapist
Fixtures:
(All matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground. Times listed in AST)
Round 1 – Thursday, 1 May
Guyana vs Leeward Islands - 10:00am-12:45pm
Barbados vs Trinidad & Tobago - 2:30pm-5:15pm
Windward Islands vs Jamaica - 7:00pm-9:45pm
Round 2 – Saturday, 3 May
Windward Islands vs Guyana - 10:00am-12:45pm
Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago - 2:30pm-5:15pm
Barbados vs Leeward Islands - 7:00pm-9:45pm
Round 3 – Monday, 5 May
Jamaica vs Leeward Islands - 10:00am-12:45pm
Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago - 2:30pm-5:15pm
Barbados vs Guyana - 7:00pm-9:45pm
Round 4 – Wednesday, 7 May
Jamaica vs Barbados - 10:00am-12:45pm
Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands - 2:30pm-5:15pm
Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana - 7:00pm-9:45pm
Round 5 – Friday, 9 May
Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands - 10:00am-12:45pm
Jamaica vs Guyana - 2:30pm-5:15pm
Windward Islands vs Barbados - 7:00pm-9:45pm
Finals – Sunday, 11 May
Final: 1st place vs 2nd place – 2:30pm-5:15pm
