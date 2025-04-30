Trinidad & Tobago Legions Fast Bowler Joshua James Suspended From Bowling

Trinidad & Tobago legions fast bowler Joshua James, was reported for a suspect bowling action during the ongoing West Indies Breakout League. James’ action was cited by match officials during the first two matches against Barbados Pelicans on April 25 and Guyana Rainforest Rangers on April 26 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

As part of the process, once a player is reported for a suspect bowling action, video footage from the match in which the player was reported is provided to CWI. The video footage along with the written report is sent to Loughborough University for analysis using an Opinion Report.

On Monday April 28, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed that the Opinion Report by the Independent Assessor at Loughborough University, has found James’ bowling action to be illegal and, as such, he has been suspended from bowling in all West Indies international and regional matches with immediate effect.