The Independent Voice of West Indies Cricket

Trinidad & Tobago Legions Fast Bowler Joshua James Suspended From Bowling

Wed, Apr 30, '25

 

Media Watch

Trinidad & Tobago legions fast bowler Joshua James, was reported for a suspect bowling action during the ongoing West Indies Breakout League. James’ action was cited by match officials during the first two matches against Barbados Pelicans on April 25 and Guyana Rainforest Rangers on April 26 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

As part of the process, once a player is reported for a suspect bowling action, video footage from the match in which the player was reported is provided to CWI. The video footage along with the written report is sent to Loughborough University for analysis using an Opinion Report.

On Monday April 28, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed that the Opinion Report by the Independent Assessor at Loughborough University, has found James’ bowling action to be illegal and, as such, he has been suspended from bowling in all West Indies international and regional matches with immediate effect.

The assessment revealed that James’ deliveries exceeded the level of tolerance for extension of the elbow permitted under playing regulations. As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations the suspension will also apply to all other domestic leagues worldwide.

James will now undergo remedial work under the supervision of the Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Board. He will be eligible to apply for reassessment once he has modified his bowling action, either through another Opinion Report from Loughborough or via analysis from another accredited testing centre.

comments 0 comments