Cricket West Indies reaps US$88m revenue, clears debt with ICC World Cup

Cricket West Indies, CWI, made record earnings from the 2024 ICC World Cup, allowing it to clear all debts, according to its latest annual report.

Thinner margins are expected in the short term as no major tournaments are scheduled until 2026.

“The success of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup bolstered our financial position. This will help us navigate the next two years, which are expected to be leaner,” said CWI CEO Christopher Dehring.

Dehring, who rejoined CWI in February 2025, succeeding Johnny Grave as CEO, emphasised the need for strong financials but also “sustainable, vibrant cricketing ecosystem” to revive the sport at the ‘grassroots’ levels to build a stronger regional team.

Dehring was previously the managing director and CEO of the 2007 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

In 2024, revenue totalled US$88 million, a third higher than the previous year. The World Cup distribution deals and hosting rights accounted for half of the total revenue, with a further 20 per cent from ticket sales, 15 per cent from media rights, and the rest from sponsorship, licensing, and merchandise.

