West Indies women's captain hits crucial half-century in men's three-day game

West Indies Women's captain Hayley Matthews turned out out for a men's club team in Barbados, scoring 60 in a low-scoring fixture in Bridgetown.

Matthews led the West Indies in the recent Women's ODI World Cup Qualifier, where they narrowly missed out on a qualification spot. The 27-year-old had smashed a 29-ball 70 during the West Indies' chase of 167, in 10.5 overs, against Thailand. They finished with a net run-rate just 0.013 short of Bangladesh.

Aside from averaging 60 with the bat (at a strike-rate of 116.5) in the tournament, Matthews was the leading wicket-taker as well, picking up 13 wickets at 15.84. In the opening game against Scotland, she'd battled through injury to hit a hundred after taking four wickets, but the West Indies narrowly lost that game.

Just over two weeks since their World Cup dreams extinguished, Matthews featured for ESA Field Pickwick against SigniaGlobe Financial BCA Youth in a three-day match of the Barbados Cricket Association's Elite Division League.

It's the same competition in which Jofra Archer played last year, for Wildey against Pickwick, claiming 5-7 as he stepped up his recovery from injury.

Batting at five in the first innings, Matthews was dismissed for 2 (5), as Pickwick folded for 62 all out in 25 overs.

