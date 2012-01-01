The Independent Voice of West Indies Cricket

CWI announces squad for West Indies ODI tours of Ireland and England

Tue, May 6, '25

 

 Cricket West Indies (CWI) today unveiled an exciting and dynamic 15-member squad for three (3) One Day International (ODI) matches against Ireland from May 21-25 and three (3) against England from May 29 to June 3.

The squad has the nucleus of players who were successful during home series wins against England and Bangladesh to end 2024. The highly anticipated tour will be the first one of this year for the limited overs team and provides an opportunity for CWI to focus on building its ODI team ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

Head Coach Daren Sammy welcomed the opportunity to build on recent momentum:

“These matches form a critical component towards the 2027 World Cup and there are signs of the team building consistency following the series sweep against Bangladesh and the win over England late last year.”

Sammy also added,

“We expect the conditions to be challenging but we are creating a culture and mindset which emphasize playing the brand of cricket that is taking us closer to some of our overall objectives.”

CWI also announced changes to the coaching staff for the tour. Former West Indies fast bowler and 2012 World Cup champion Ravi Rampaul will be the team’s bowling coach, replacing James Franklin. CWI will also utilize the services of former Ireland allrounder Kevin O’Brien as part of the coaching staff during the Ireland leg of the tour.

West Indies CG United ODI Squad:

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

