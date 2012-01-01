CWI announces squad for West Indies ODI tours of Ireland and England

Cricket West Indies (CWI) today unveiled an exciting and dynamic 15-member squad for three (3) One Day International (ODI) matches against Ireland from May 21-25 and three (3) against England from May 29 to June 3.

The squad has the nucleus of players who were successful during home series wins against England and Bangladesh to end 2024. The highly anticipated tour will be the first one of this year for the limited overs team and provides an opportunity for CWI to focus on building its ODI team ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.