Cricket West Indies Statement on the Situation in India and Pakistan

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is closely monitoring the escalating situation between India and Pakistan following recent military actions in the region. We are in active communication with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and our players currently involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

We have also engaged our strategic partner, West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA), to coordinate and ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all West Indies players and support personnel in the region. The welfare of our people remains our highest priority.

CWI continues to receive regular updates through diplomatic, governmental, and cricketing channels, and stands ready to offer assistance where necessary. We remain committed to the spirit of international cricket and to supporting our players through this uncertain and sensitive period.

0 comments