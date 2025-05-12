Thrilling super over decides Cricket West Indies Regional Women’s T20 Blaze final

In a rain-affected final at Arnos Vale, St. Vincent, the Cricket West Indies Regional Women’s T20 Blaze title was decided in the most dramatic of ways, with a Super Over needed to crown this year’s winner. Defending champions Jamaica faced off against Guyana in a gripping encounter that saw fortune swing in both directions, with Guyana emerging as victors in a nail-biting finish.

Jamaica, inserted to bat after losing the toss, set a target of 123 from their 20 overs. The Jamaican top order found steady contributions from Chedean Nation (35), Abigail Bryce (32), and Jodian Morgan (27). Despite their efforts, the Jamaican innings was slightly restrained, finishing at 122 for 5.

In response, Guyana’s chase was far from smooth sailing. Early breakthroughs saw them slump to 19 for 2, but a resilient fightback led by the ever-dependable Shemaine Campbelle (54) and Realeanna Grimmond (46) brought them within touching distance of the target. However, with the scores tied, the game reached an unforgettable climax when, with just one ball remaining, Guyana needed 3 to win.

Ashmini Munisar, facing the critical final delivery, blasted it straight down the wicket. A misfield from Jodian Morgan allowed the ball to go through her legs, allowing Munisar and partner Sheneta Grimond to complete two runs, levelling the scores and sending the match into a Super Over.

