Shallow confident CWI will win case against Guyanese duo

President of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dr Kishore Shallow is not fazed by the recent move by Guyana Harpy Eagles’ players Veerasammy Permaul and Kevlon Anderson to take them to court over ball-tampering charges.

Last month, the duo filed an application in the High Court of Guyana seeking to clear their name after they were hit with level-two breaches of CWI’s Code of Conduct in their final round contest against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the recently concluded West Indies Championship.

They have received the full backing of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), which heavily criticised the actions of the umpires and match referee involved.

However, speaking during an interview on WESN Tv’s Face of Sports show recently, Dr Shallow said he believed CWI had a strong case.

“From CWI’s perspective on this particular matter, we believe it is done and dusted, in that the players admitted, accepted the responsibility after the charges were laid against them, they signed and we moved on.

