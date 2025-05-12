TTCB President dismisses resignation calls

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB), Azim Bassarath, has dismissed calls for resignations following the police visit to the Board’s headquarters last Thursday, describing the law enforcement action as part of “standard investigative procedures.”

The visit by officers to the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, resulted in the seizure of documents as part of an ongoing police investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds by a former employee of the TTCB.

However, Bassarath was adamant that the operation was not targeted at any current TTCB official.

On Friday, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) confirmed that a “substantial quantity” of documents was seized from the TTCB offices on Thursday as part of investigations into alleged fraud-related offences by a former TTCB employee.

A TTPS press statement confirmed that members of the TTPS conducted an operation at the TTCB headquarters in Couva on Thursday and that the exercise was coordinated by Deputy Commissioner of Police Suzette Martin.

