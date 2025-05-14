JCA president confident of no lighting hiccup for Windies vs Australia contests at Sabina Park

With the installation of new lights at Sabina Park set to begin in the coming days, Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) President Dr Donovan Bennett says he’s confident there will be no glitch during the West Indies versus Australia series this July.

The JCA is currently in preparation mode as Sabina Park, the island’s premier cricket ground, is set to host the third Test between the Windies and the top-ranked Aussies July 12-16, as well as the first two Twenty20 Internationals on July 20 and July 22.

The tour will have added significance as it will be the first time ever that Sabina Park will host a day/night pink ball test and only the second time such a match will take place in the Caribbean.

Bennett told the Jamaica Observer that after months of anticipation, work can officially begin to replace the old lights after Government handed over $75 million to help finance the project.

"The new lights are here, they've been here for a week. We just received the funding [on Tuesday] from the Government to pay for the lights because the providers wouldn't release the lights until the payment was done in full, so we should have the lights released tomorrow and we should start installation immediately thereafter," he said. Despite the venue set to host the Jamaica Premier League second leg semi-finals this Sunday, Bennett expects the work to be completed before the start of June.

