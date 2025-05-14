JCA boss says local governing body now in a better financial state

Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) president, Dr Donovan Bennett says the local body is in a far better position financially than they were a year ago.



Bennett who defeated Wilford “Billy” Heaven last April to take over leadership of the JCA, says there is a bit more funding to go around to assist with youth development.



Dr Bennett’s comments also come on the heels of Cricket West Indies (CWI) recently reporting US $88 million in revenue for the year ending September 30, 2024, a 42 percent increase compared to the previous year.



This was largely driven by the success of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, contributing US $39 million.



The financial boost resulted in a US $22.6 million net income, marking an $8.3 million increase compared to the previous year.

