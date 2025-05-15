CWI Re. Contracted Players Participating in IPL

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is closely monitoring the ongoing regional tensions between India and Pakistan and the safety of its contracted players currently participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is set to restart on May 17th following a one-week suspension.

The safety and well-being of our players remain our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring that they feel supported and informed throughout this period. At the same time, we are working collaboratively with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the relevant IPL franchises to ensure all necessary measures are taken to guarantee the safety, comfort, and peace of mind of our players.

CWI will continue to monitor developments and maintain open lines of communication with all key stakeholders, including the players, their families, and team management.

We are confident in the BCCI’s ability to provide a secure and controlled environment for the remainder of the tournament, and we acknowledge that players have their individual contractual arrangements which they would want to honour as it relates to their continued participation. CWI fully supports those players who choose to remain in India to complete the tournament.

Regarding the upcoming ODI tours of Ireland and England from May 21 to June 3, Cricket West Indies acknowledges this as an exceptional and unforeseen situation. However, we remain confident in the depth and quality of our talent and are committed to fielding a strong, competitive squad to represent the West Indies with pride.

Strategic adjustments have been made to ensure key areas are adequately covered. Shamar Joseph remains in the squad. John Campbell will replace Sherfane Rutherford for the Ireland leg, and Shimron Hetmyer, currently unavailable for the Ireland leg, will join the squad for the England matches. Jediah Blades will replace Romario Shepherd.

Cricket West Indies fully supports its players who choose to return and honour their contracts and will continue to provide all necessary assistance during this time.

