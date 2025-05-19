Brathwaite backs new Test skipper Chase

Former West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite has called on the region to throw its full support behind his successor Roston Chase, as he embarks on what he has described as a difficult task.

Chase was officially announced by Cricket West Indies (CWI) as the Windies’ new Test captain on Friday, becoming the 10th Barbadian to lead the regional side.

His first series in charge will be a difficult one, with the West Indies set to host the number-one ranked Australia in a three-match Test series beginning June 25.

Brathwaite, who led the Test team for four years after taking over in March 2021, resigned suddenly on March 31.

In a statement posted on social media, Brathwaite congratulated his fellow Barbadian on his promotion, saying he believed he would be a great leader.

“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Roston Chase on his appointment as the new West Indies Test captain.

“Wearing the maroon and leading this proud team in the longest format of the game is no easy task – I know that better than most,” Brathwaite said.

