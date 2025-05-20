CWI ANNOUNCES SQUADS FOR HOME
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the squads for the 50-over and “A” Team Test matches in the upcoming West Indies “A” home series against South Africa “A”, set to take place from May 21 to June 11 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia.
The selected players have delivered strong performances across regional formats and will now have the chance to test their skills against international opposition.
CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, emphasized the importance of the series in building depth and continuity within West Indies cricket.
“This series gives us the opportunity to broaden our player pool and aligns with our long-term strategic plan to support the growth of emerging and fringe players who are on the cusp of advancing to the senior team.”
Alick Athanaze will lead the 50-over squad, while Tevin Imlach and Jomel Warrican will each captain one of the two “A” Test squads, gaining valuable leadership experience. Andre Coley has been appointed as Head Coach for the series.
The West Indies “A” vs South Africa “A” series also builds anticipation for the exciting “Full Ah Energy” West Indies Home Series, which begins on June 11 at the 3Ws Oval in Barbados, where the West Indies Women take on South Africa. That match will serve as the curtain-raiser to a thrilling summer of international cricket across the region.
Admission to all “A” team matches is free – a unique opportunity for fans to see the future stars of West Indies cricket in action.
West Indies A Squad For 50 Over Matches:
Alick Athanaze (c), Kadeem Alleyne, Kevlon Anderson, Jediah Blades, Darel Cyrus, Jyd Goolie, Javelle Glenn, Marquino Mindley, Shaqkere Parris, Khary Pierre, Kemol Savory, Oshane Thomas, Gilson Tyson, Kevin Wickham
West Indies A Squad For A-Team Test 1:
Tevin Imlach (c), Ronaldo Alimohammed, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Kavem Hodge, Mikyle Louis, Johann Layne, Khary Pierre, Kemol Savory, Ojay Shields, Oshane Thomas, Gilon Tyson
West Indies A Squad For A-Team Test 2:
Jomel Warrican (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kevlon Anderson, Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Johann Layne, Kemol Savory, Ojay Shields, Gilon Tyson
FULL MATCH SCHEDULE
21 May 2025: 1st 50-over match
24 May 2025: 2nd 50-over match
27 May 2025: 3rd 50-over match
1-4 June 2025: 1st A-Team Test
8-11 June 2025: 2nd A-Team Test