ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the squads for the 50-over and “A” Team Test matches in the upcoming West Indies “A” home series against South Africa “A”, set to take place from May 21 to June 11 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia.

The selected players have delivered strong performances across regional formats and will now have the chance to test their skills against international opposition.

CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, emphasized the importance of the series in building depth and continuity within West Indies cricket.

“This series gives us the opportunity to broaden our player pool and aligns with our long-term strategic plan to support the growth of emerging and fringe players who are on the cusp of advancing to the senior team.”