Rutherford joins Royals, Holder & Athanaze move to Patriots ahead of CPL 2025

Bridgetown, Barbados - The Barbados Royals have secured the services of Sherfane Rutherford for the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL), in a move that will see Jason Holder joining the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. The two sides have also agreed for Alick Athanaze to move from the Royals to the Patriots for the 2025 season.

Rutherford, a dynamic middle-order batter and powerful striker, will be turning out for his third CPL franchise, having previously represented the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Patriots. His addition brings further firepower to the Royals’ batting line-up as they look to mount a strong campaign in 2025.

In a landmark move, Jason Holder departs his home franchise after a remarkable run with the Barbados-based team since the league’s inaugural season in 2013 and having been part of championship wins with the Royals in 2014 and 2019. The transfer marks the end of an era for Holder, who has been a consistent leader and key figure for the Royals for over a decade.

Alick Athanaze will be joining the Patriots as part of these transfer moves. Athanaze was one of the standout performers for the Windward Islands Infernos in the West Indies Breakout League. Athanaze’s addition adds depth and versatility to the Patriots’ squad as they continue to build for the future.

As per CPL regulations, teams are permitted to negotiate trades and transfers ahead of the official draft, which is set to take place next month.

The 2025 Republic Bank CPL will run from 14 August to 21 September, with matches scheduled across six Caribbean nations: Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad & Tobago.

