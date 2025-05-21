CRICKET WEST INDIES AND APEX GROUP RENEW LONG-STANDING PARTNERSHIP AHEAD OF IRELAND AND ENGLAND TOURS

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is proud to announce the renewal of its long-standing partnership with Apex Group Ltd. ahead of the West Indies Men’s ODI and T20I Series against Ireland and England. Running from May 21 to June 15, the Apex brand will once again feature prominently on the front of the “Men in Maroon” team shirts as they compete in six One Day Internationals and six T20 Internationals across Ireland and England. These series mark the Caribbean side’s return to international competition for the first time since December 2024. Beyond brand visibility, the partnership also includes exciting fan and employee engagement initiatives. Selected Apex employees will enjoy exclusive access to team training sessions in Dublin and London, offering a behind-the-scenes experience with the West Indies squad.

In addition, CWI and Apex will collaborate on the development of innovative digital content, spotlighting player performance and unique moments from the tour. This creative partnership aims to deepen fan engagement and amplify the reach of West Indies cricket across digital platforms.

Chris Dehring, CWI’s Chief Executive Officer, welcomed the continued alliance, highlighting Apex’s enduring commitment to West Indies cricket since the partnership began in 2021.

“Apex has proven to be an outstanding and consistent partner, aligning its global brand with the strength, passion, and legacy of West Indies cricket. Their continued investment reflects confidence in our team and our regional brand. With the Apex logo once again front and centre, we anticipate significant global visibility and mutual value,”