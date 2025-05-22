WEST INDIES MEN’S ACADEMY TO FACE SRI LANKA IN HOME SERIES

Cricket West Indies is pleased to announce the upcoming Academy home series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka from 7 June to 26 June 2025. The tour will feature two four-day first-class matches and three 50-over matches to be played in Antigua at the Coolidge Cricket Ground and the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, respectively.

This series is part of the long-term strategic plan for CWI to create a pathway for the region’s brightest talent to develop while being exposed to international competition. These matches are at an opportune time for the Academy players who recently took part in the 2025 West Indies Championship.

Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe sees the increased value in having competitive cricket for the Academy team.

“These matches serve as a critical component in the development of our emerging players. There is a strategic plan in terms of bridging the gap between the junior and senior levels and the games against Sri Lanka will be used to continue sharpening and equipping our best prospects for the next level.”

Head coach Ramesh Subasinghe is excited at the prospects of the players putting their skills on show.

“The West Indies Academy remains committed to learning, development, and long-term growth. Over the past seven months, our players have made steady progress both on and off the field, growing as cricketers and as young men. This series against the Sri Lankan Emerging Players is an important opportunity for us to test our skills against an international team, identify areas we can develop, and continue building for the future of West Indies cricket.”

All matches in this series will be free to the public. Antiguans are encouraged to come out in their numbers to support the West Indies Academy team, take in the live action, and enjoy a unique opportunity to see the region’s brightest talent compete at a high level.

MATCH SCHEDULE

7-10 June: 1st four-day match at SVRS @10am AST/9am in Jamaica

14-17 June: 2nd four-day match at CCG @10am AST/9am in Jamaica

21 June: 1st 50-Over match at SVRS 9:30am AST/8:30am in Jamaica

24 June: 2nd 50-Over match at CCG 9:30am AST/8:30am in Jamaica

26 June: 3rd 50-Over match at CCG 9:30am AST/8:30am in Jamaica

