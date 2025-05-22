Dunkley, Knight seal redemptive win as England outdo Matthews' brilliant 100*

England turned the page on their T20 World Cup exit at the hands of West Indies with an eight-wicket victory in the opening match of their home series in Canterbury, despite a brilliant unbeaten century by Hayley Matthews.

Of West Indies' total of 146 for 7, their captain, Matthews, scored exactly 100 off 67 balls, leading an understrength batting line-up missing Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry after England had won the toss. Only two of her team-mates reached double figures, with Mandy Mangru's 17 from No.8 the next-best score.

In their first meeting since West Indies handed England a group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup in Dubai, Sophia Dunkley's 78 not out gave her new-look side victory at the first time of asking under new head coach Charlotte Edwards and new captain Nat Sciver-Brunt. She was beautifully supported by former captain Heather Knight, who finished unbeaten on 43.

Matthews posed a test for bowlers Em Arlott, on debut, Issy Wong, attempting to cement her return to international cricket and Linsey Smith, acting as England's sole left-arm spinner in the absence of Sophie Ecclestone. They claimed one wicket each, Smith the most economical with 1 for 18 off four overs. It was established seamer Lauren Bell who was the pick of the England bowlers with 2 for 29.

Read more at Cricinfo

0 comments