Legendary former West Indies captain Sir Clive Lloyd believes that Cricket West Indies (CWI) made a mistake in naming 33-year-old Jomel Warrican as its Test vice-captain, suggesting they should have given the responsibility to one of the younger candidates.

Fellow Barbadian Warrican, who has played 19 Test matches for the West Indies, was also introduced as vice-captain.

However, Sir Clive hinted that 26-year-old Trinidadian wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva, who was among six people interviewed for the Test captaincy, would have been a better choice, considering his age.