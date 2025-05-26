Carty 170 headlines West Indies' massive series-levelling win

Keacy Carty's career-best 170 and supporting acts from Shai Hope and Justin Greaves helped West Indies hammer Ireland by 197 runs via the DLS method in the third ODI to draw the three-match series 1-1.

Carty hit his second hundred in as many games while Hope and Greaves scored half-centuries to power West Indies to their second-highest ODI total before a fiery opening spell from Jayden Seales all but sealed the win for West Indies in the first eight overs of Ireland's chase, which was shortened to 46 overs due to rain delays, with the target reset to 363.

Barry McCarthy was once again the star with the new ball for Ireland as he removed both openers by the fifth over. But Carty and Hope, for the second match in a row, stood firm for West Indies. Carty began with a flurry of confident cover drives and flicks, in contrast to his nervous start a couple of days ago.

Once the first ten overs were done, Carty was happy to slip into a support role, with Hope the aggressor in their 137-run partnership for the third wicket. Hope and Carty brought up half-centuries in consecutive overs, picking regular boundaries off debutant seamer Jordan Neill, before rain stopped play.

Neill, meanwhile, injured his shoulder while trying to make a diving stop at the boundary a couple of overs before the rain break, cutting his debut short.

Read more at Cricinfo

