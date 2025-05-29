England begin Brook era by hammering West Indies

England racked up 400 to begin Harry Brook's reign as captain with a comprehensive 238-run defeat of West Indies in the first one-day international at Edgbaston.

Brook, Ben Duckett and Joe Root all posted half-centuries, but the most impressive contribution came from Jacob Bethell, who struck 82 from 53 balls.

England's 400-8 after being asked to bat was the sixth time they have reached 400 in an ODI, their highest total in three years and best against a Test-playing nation since they won the World Cup in 2019.

West Indies were ordinary with the ball and would have conceded plenty more had they not taken three superb catches.

The chase was a non-event, the second half of the game little more than a procession after Saqib Mahmood ran through the West Indies top order for 3-32.

The highlight was Brydon Carse's spectacular catch at deep square leg to hold West Indies captain Shai Hope off Mahmood. The tourists were hustled out for 162 in 26.2 overs.

The lack of spectacle will matter little to England, who were desperate for any sort of victory after a wretched 18 months in white-ball cricket.

This ended a seven-match losing streak in ODIs and the series can be sealed with victory in Cardiff on Sunday.

