Cricket West Indies Establishes New Commercial Partnership with Courts

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is proud to announce its newest partnership with Courts, the Caribbean’s most trusted home furnishing and appliance retailer— a strategic alliance that unites two iconic symbols of Caribbean identity. Courts is retail brand of the Unicomer Group.

With a legacy spanning over 60 years, Courts has been a staple in Caribbean homes, synonymous with comfort, value, and trust. Now, by aligning with Cricket West Indies, the brand is investing even deeper into the cultural fabric of the region.

Cricket West Indies CEO, Chris Dehring, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, which commences just prior to the start of the highly anticipated "Full Ah Energy" Home Series.

“Courts is a brand that is deeply woven into the everyday lives of Caribbean people, just like cricket. This partnership represents a perfect alignment of two institutions that celebrate the region’s pride, resilience, and community spirit, and could not have come at a better time, with both our women's and men's squads preparing to do battle right here in the Caribbean. We are excited to work with Courts to bring fans closer to the game they love and to continue building the future of West Indies cricket.”

Through this collaboration, Courts will support grassroots cricket development, fan engagement initiatives, and key regional tournaments — helping to fuel the dreams of young cricketers while giving fans more opportunities to connect with the game they love.

“Cricket is more than a sport in the Caribbean — it’s a popular pastime that ignites the passion of West Indian people,” said Felix Siman, Caribbean Vice President, UNICOMER GROUP. “Courts is proud to support Cricket West Indies, investing in the heart of Caribbean culture and the hopes and dreams of people of all ages. For more than sixty years Courts has been part of Caribbean homes and sees this partnership as another way in which the brand can strengthen its connection with consumers across the region.”

This partnership reflects Courts’ continued commitment to uplifting Caribbean communities by supporting initiatives that resonate deeply with their values and lifestyle. Cricket, with its unmatched ability to bring families and nations together, mirrors Courts’ own role in the lives of generations of Caribbean people.

Together, Courts and Cricket West Indies will celebrate what it means to be Caribbean — bold, resilient, passionate, united, and "Full Ah Energy".

