Cricket West Indies (CWI) advises that two players, spinner Akeal Hosein and young talent Jyd Goolie, have experienced challenges in joining the squad for the upcoming T20 Internationals against England and Ireland, which begin on Friday, June 6th.

The challenges are due to updated UK visa entry requirements for Trinidad and Tobago citizens, which came into effect on April 23rd and May 12th, 2025. These changes required both players to submit visa applications and attend mandatory in-person appointments.

Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, explained:

“As soon as the updated visa requirements were announced, CWI began the necessary application processes. This was only possible after Akeal returned to Trinidad, and following the confirmation of Jyd’s selection to the Ireland squad", said Bascombe.