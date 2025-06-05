TTCB lawyers deny funding, spending impropriety

FOLLOWING allegations of overspending and misuse of funds, lawyers of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) attempted to clear the air on funding given by the government and their supporting arms at a media conference held at the board’s office in Balmain, Couva, on June 4.

Attorneys Henry Chase and Navindra Ramnanan represented the TTCB at the media conference. President of the TTCB Azim Bassarath and other executive members did not attend the media conference.

“We appear today on behalf of the TTCB to address recent public allegations published in the press,” Chase said. “Allegations that are not only categorically false but also deeply damaging to the integrity of an institution that has served TT’s sporting community for decades.”

