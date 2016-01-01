Andre Russell hits back over Kohli’s Test comments: ‘It’s different being from West Indies’

Andre Russell has a favourite six. One that he thinks of when his head hits the pillow at night. Out of all the cloud-busting strikes that have flown from his blade in the last 15 years, all the boundary-clearing smites across the globe, delivered with dead-eyed assassin temperament under his trademark bleached mohawk. One shot stands out. One six to rule them all.

“The one off Hardik Pandya at the Wankhede in the 2016 World Cup,” he says. “That one was just massive. Perfect swing. Right out of the middle.” There’s a moment of silence before Russell blows out his cheeks at the memory. “That one was crazy.” You can look it up and decide for yourself, watch the umpire Richard Kettleborough’s chuckle of astonishment as the ball soars into the top tier of Mumbai’s famous stadium and he signals the obvious. Yeah, that’s a six all right.

Russell has just arrived in a “chilly” Durham before West Indies’ T20I series opener against England. The 37-year-old all-rounder is “feeling strong, feeling good” and is acclimatising to the north-east from the heat of the IPL, where he recently completed his 13th tournament and 11th stint with Kolkata Knight Riders.

For more than a decade “Dre Russ” has been traversing the planet as one of world cricket’s most in-demand T20 franchise players. From Kolkata to LA, London to Lahore, Montreal to Sydney, for Tigers and Leopards, Warriors and Gladiators, Sultans, Royals, Kings, Tallawahs, Daredevils, Renegades and Rapids. To reel off all the teams Russell has represented is to sound like Billy Joel doing We Didn’t Start the Fire.

