Shai Hope, Brandon King included in West Indies squad for Australia Tests

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced its 16-member squad for the much anticipated three (3)-Match home Test Series against Australia, which begins on Wednesday June 25th at Kensington Oval in Barbados for the coveted Sir Frank Worrell Trophy.

With this series signalling the critical start of the 2025-2027 ICC Test Championship Cycle, several changes have been made to the squad that last featured in the drawn series against Pakistan earlier this year.

CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe expressed that selections were made in line with the team’s commitment to building a bold, execution-driven identity in Test cricket, with consistency in batting output and a dynamic bowling attack being key in the overall assessment.

“The start of the Test Championship Cycle is critical to building positive momentum as we strive to work our way up the rankings. Beginning with a strong showing against a team like Australia would be ideal in our quest to bring West Indies back to the helm of Test Cricket”, said Bascombe. “It was imperative that we sought to put a squad together that was well equipped, in both and the batting and bowling departments, to manage the ebbs and flows of this format of the game, while possessing the ability to apply pressure in key phases, through disciplined, purposeful play.”



John Campbell returns to the squad, bolstering the options at the top of the order. After a prolific domestic season inclusive of three centuries, backing up a strong showing in the 2023-2024 season, Kevlon Anderson earns a maiden call up; while on the back of his recent ODI form, Keacy Carty earns a recall to the squad, with ODI Vice-captain Brandon King securing a first-time inclusion. In conjunction with the return of limited overs captain Shai Hope, these selections are intended to fortify a battling line-up that is expected to sustain pressure on the opposing attack.

Head Coach Daren Sammy praised the work of the selection group to identify the players needed to start the new test cycle.

“We analyzed what the top teams in the world are doing and what is needed for us to bridge the gap. We have identified a direction, along with the group of players and resources to give us the best advantage as we seek to take the team up ladder and challenge the best in the world.”

Sammy added.

“I’m excited about the inclusion of young prospect Kevlon Anderson, who comes in after solid seasons in our domestic competitions to help provide stability in the top order, while the return of Shai Hope is welcomed given his consistency in white ball cricket.” Sammy said. “Brandon King’s inclusion fits a role we have identified that needs special focus to take our team to those closer to the top of the rankings.”

Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, and Shamar Joseph headline the fast-bowling attack. Additionally, Johann Layne, a 21-year-old product of the West Indies Academy, who claimed 63 first-class wickets in 17 matches, along with Anderson Phillip, who recently captured a 5-wicket haul for West Indies A against South Africa A, have being called up to provide reinforcement. Spin responsibilities will be handled by Captain, Roston Chase and Vice-Captain, Jomel Warrican.

Despite being under consideration, veteran pacer Kemar Roach has not been included and has been duly informed.

Sammy, while asking for patience from the fans towards the players, said they can look forward to an exciting style over the series.

“I am truly looking forward to this series because we want to start off strongly and make our home turf a fortress during this cycle, while having our passionate and proud fans behind us. The matches will be challenging but I believe in this core of players, and they are eager to wear the maroon and make our fans happy.”

West Indies Test Squad for Series Against Australia:

Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

