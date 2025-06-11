Pooran to lead MI New York in Major League Cricket

Nicholas Pooran, who retired from all formats of international cricket on Tuesday, has been named captain of MI New York for the upcoming season of Major League Cricket (MLC). He replaces Kieron Pollard in the position.

He has been with MI New York since being drafted ahead of the inaugural season in 2023, and had a huge role in the team winning the title, scoring 137* in 55 balls in the final, against Seattle Orcas, and finished as the highest run-getter of the season (388), 124 runs ahead of the second-placed Quinton de Kock of Orcas.

Pooran has a long association with the MI franchise. He was bought by MI ahead of the 2017 IPL, but didn't get a game, and was released ahead of the next season, following which he has played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Sunrisers Hyderabad and now Lucknow Super Giants. While that wasn't happy for the player, he has been with their team in the ILT20 in the UAE, MI Emirates.

