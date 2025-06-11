Ambrose bemoans Windies struggle but believes structural change could turn the tide

WHILE lamenting the current state of West Indies cricket, legendary fast bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose firmly believes the Caribbean side can reclaim its former glory, but only if the right structures are put in place and the right people are involved to guide the next generation.

Ambrose pointed out that each series loss is a reminder of the decline of a once-mighty cricketing force. Though West Indies have twice won the T20 World Cup since, Ambrose argued that they have struggled for the consistency and competitiveness that defined their dominant era of the late 20th century.

“It’s very, very difficult because coming from the West Indies, we are so accustomed to winning, and every time we turn up to play, everyone expects us to win. Sadly, it’s not that anymore, and for me it’s really tough because I am so accustomed to seeing us winning and ruling the world,” Ambrose told The Royal Gazette.

Ambrose, who retired in 2000 with 405 Test wickets and 225 one-day international scalps, reflected on an era when West Indies cricket commanded global respect. Now, he admits it is painful to witness the team languish outside the world’s top three.

“Every team in world sport goes through a phase where you lose great players, and then you rebuild and become a dominant force again. But sadly, for about two decades, we have really been struggling and can’t seem to get out of that deep hole,” he said.

“It’s really frustrating for me as a former cricketer and hard to watch our beloved West Indies team not in the top three in the world. Everywhere I go, people ask me the same question, ‘When is the West Indies team coming back?’ Ambrose stated.

