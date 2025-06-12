MASSY WOMEN’S CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES CONFIRMED

Cricket fans can look forward to an exciting showcase of world-class women’s T20 cricket as the 2025 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) comes to Guyana from 6 to 17 September. The tournament will feature three teams:

the Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, and Trinbago Knight Riders, who will battle it out over six group stage matches, culminating in a thrilling final on 17 September.

All fixtures are scheduled to be held at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, a venue renowned for its electric atmosphere and passionate support. The Barbados Royals, defending champions for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024), will aim for a historic third title, while the Warriors and Knight Riders seek to dethrone them and claim the WCPL crown.

Adding further excitement, the WCPL matches will be played as double-headers alongside games from the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). This unique format provides fans with unparalleled access to both men’s and women’s elite T20 cricket in a single outing—doubling the action and delivering even greater value for spectators.

Chris Dehring, CEO of Cricket West Indies, highlighted the growing stature of the tournament:

“Women’s cricket continues to grow year on year, and the WCPL is a hugely important part of our cricketing calendar. We are looking forward to seeing the best Caribbean talent play alongside fantastic players from around the world in what we are sure will be an excellent event.”

Pete Russell, CEO of the Caribbean Premier League, emphasized the significance of this year’s edition:

“We are incredibly proud to continue building on the success of the WCPL as we head into the 2025 tournament. Each year the competition grows stronger, and we are committed to providing a platform that showcases the exceptional talent within women’s cricket across the region and beyond.”

The 2025 WCPL is not only a celebration of top-tier women’s cricket but also an opportunity to inspire the next generation of cricketers across the Caribbean. With local and international stars on display, fans will witness unforgettable moments, emerging talents, and a renewed commitment to gender equity in the sport.

Date and time Teams Venue Sat 6 Sept, 2pm Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Guyana National Stadium, Providence Sun 7 Sept, 3pm Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Guyana National Stadium, Providence Wed 10 Sept 2pm Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Guyana National Stadium, Providence Sat 13 Sept, 4pm Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Guyana National Stadium, Providence Sun 14 Sept, 2pm Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Guyana National Stadium, Providence Tue 16 Sept, 3pm Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Guyana National Stadium, Providence Wed 17 Sept, 2pm WCPL FINAL – 1st place vs 2ndplace Guyana National Stadium, Providence

