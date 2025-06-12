West Indies to play Nepal in Historic T20I Series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the region’s participation in a historic three-match T20 International series against the Asian nation of Nepal, the first-ever bilateral series between the two teams, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing mission to grow and globalize the game of cricket. Taking place in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates on September 27, 28, and 30, 2025, the series is being hosted by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) and represents a landmark opportunity for Nepal as it gears up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier later this year. For CWI, the engagement reflects its strong commitment to supporting the development of cricket in emerging nations and fostering meaningful partnerships with fellow cricketing boards worldwide.

Speaking on the importance of this occasion, CWI CEO Chris Dehring stated:

“This series is more than just a set of international matches—it’s a celebration of the game’s expanding global footprint and a testament to what cricket represents: pride, purpose, and the power of unity. As a full-member nation, we see it as part of our responsibility to contribute to the development of cricket beyond our borders. Supporting Nepal in this key phase of their cricketing journey not only builds the sport at the grassroots and international levels but also reminds us of the deep pride and honour associated with representing our nation and wearing our national colours. We are proud to stand with Nepal at this moment in their history and look forward to exciting and competitive cricket in Sharjah.”