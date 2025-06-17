CPL 2025 PLAYER DRAFT SHOW TO AIR ON 18 JUNE

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is excited to announce that the official player draft show for the 2025 season will be broadcast on Wednesday, 18 June at 10am ECT/3pm BST/7:30pm IST. Fans across the region and around the world can tune in to catch all the action as the next chapter of CPL cricket begins.

The show will be broadcast on the CPL’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Hosted by the charismatic Alex Jordan, the show will feature in-depth analysis and expert insights from cricket pundits Daren Ganga and Nikhil Uttamchandani. Viewers will get the exclusive first look at the full line-ups for the upcoming season, as the retained, signed, and newly drafted players for all six Men’s CPL franchises are officially unveiled.

This year’s CPL will feature the following teams:

• Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

• Barbados Royals

• Guyana Amazon Warriors

• St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

• Saint Lucia Kings

• Trinbago Knight Riders

The 2025 tournament is scheduled to run from 14 August to 21 September, promising six weeks of thrilling T20 cricket, electrifying performances, and unforgettable moments. The season will bowl off in St Kitts & Nevis, then travel across the Caribbean, with matches hosted in all participating nations. The tournament will culminate with the playoffs and grand final in Guyana, where a new CPL champion will be crowned.

With a blend of seasoned stars and rising talent, the draft show will set the tone for what promises to be another spectacular season of Caribbean cricket. There is an added dimension to this year’s draft with the last three rounds reserved for players who took part in the West Indies Breakout League. Teams will have to play at least one of these players in every match.

0 comments