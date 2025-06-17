PACERS KELVIN Pitman and Raneico Smith took three wickets apiece to propel West Indies Academy to a series-levelling innings and 26-run win over Sri Lanka Emerging Players just after lunch on the third day of their second four-day match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground yesterday.

Faced with a first-innings deficit of 133, Sri Lanka’s batters faltered in the face of disciplined bowling from the home side and were routed for 107 in 25.1 overs.

The only resistance came from captain Dhananjaya Lakshan, who scored a counter-attacking, even half-century, and was one of only four players in double digits.

Resuming the day on 1-1, Dilum Sudeera was trapped lbw by Nathan Edward for a duck with only three runs added, Pitman dismissed Shevon Daniel for 11, and Smith accounted for the wicket of Sohan de Livera to leave the visitors wobbling at 27 for four.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner