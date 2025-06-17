NEWLY APPOINTED West Indies T20 captain Shai Hope is relieved that the team ended on a winning note against Ireland after a disappointing tour of the United Kingdom, where they were soundly beaten by England.

The Windies thumped Ireland by 62 runs in the third and final T20I on Sunday to claim the three-match series 1-0, after the first two games were rained out.

It was a welcome relief for the white-ball captain following back-to-back 3-0 defeats to England in the preceding One-Day International and T20I series.

The West Indies also battled to a 1-1 draw with Ireland in their rain-affected ODI series.

Speaking to the media after the win, Hope said he was glad the regional team was able to end in winning fashion after a disappointing string of results.

“It was very important, especially on the back of that English series that we had couple days ago.

“They basically gave us a battering, so it’s great to finish the UK tour on a high,” Hope said.

