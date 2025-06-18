IN A one-sided series decider at the Three Ws Oval yesterday, South Africa Women delivered a commanding performance to defeat West Indies by 166 runs (DLS method), securing a 2-1 One-Day International series victory.

After rain reduced the visitors’ innings to 45.5 overs, South Africa posted a formidable 278-6 after being asked to take the first strike, powered by a brilliant century from Tazmin Brits and a composed half-century from captain Laura Wolvaardt.

The West Indies, set a revised target of 288 in 39 overs, crumbled to 121 all out in just 27.5 overs, with only Aaliyah Alleyne, 32, and Jahzara Claxton, 43, offering brief resistance.

Earlier, South Africa’s openers laid a punishing foundation, with Brits and Wolvaardt adding a masterful 184 for the first wicket.

The inexperienced Windies attack had few answers, as Brits’ aggressive 101 knock, featuring eight fours and four sixes, set the tone, while Wolvaardt anchored the innings with a fluent 75.