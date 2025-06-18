Sir Andy not keen on 50th anniversary celebration of World Cup win

Legendary West Indies fast bowler Sir Andy Roberts has expressed disappointment over the timing and structure of the planned celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the West Indies’ historic 1975 ICC Men’s World Cup triumph.

Speaking on the popular Barbados radio programme Mason and Guest on Tuesday night, the Antiguan icon said he was not overly enthusiastic about attending the event, which forms part of the 8th annual CWI/WIPA Awards Gala to be held this Sunday, June 22, at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle.

“To be honest- no, not really,” the 74-year-old Roberts said when asked if he was looking forward to the trip.

“50 years after the fact? You’re telling me that’s when you remember me? I’ll soon be in my grave.”

Roberts, who was a vital part of the Clive Lloyd-led side that lifted the trophy at Lord’s on June 21, 1975, said the belated nature of the recognition signals that the achievement- and those who delivered it- were long forgotten.

