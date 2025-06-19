West Indies drawn alongside England and New Zealand in Group 2 for Women's T20 World Cup

The 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled from June 12 to July 5, will have Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan and two qualifiers in Group 1, while Group 2 includes hosts England, defending champions New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and two more qualifiers. The semi-finals will be played at The Oval, while the final is scheduled at Lord's.

The 33-match tournament will take place across seven venues in England over 24 days. The tournament will have 12 teams, up from 10 in the previous edition in 2024. Apart from The Oval and Lord's, matches will also be held at Old Trafford, Headingley, Southampton, Bristol and Edgbaston and will have three different start times: 10.30am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm local.

The opening match will be played between England and Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12. In a rematch of last edition's semi-final, New Zealand begin their title defence against West Indies in Southampton on June 13 while Australia start their campaign against 2024 finalists South Africa on the same day in Manchester. India face Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 14.

Other key Group 1 fixtures for India are against South Africa (June 21) in Manchester and Australia (June 28) at Lord's. Pakistan take on South Africa (June 17) at Edgbaston and Australia (June 23) at Headingley. The Australia vs India fixture will be the final group-stage match of the competition.

