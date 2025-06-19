DAREN BRAVO RETURNS TO TKR FOR CPL 2025

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has confirmed all team squads for the 2025 season following the successful completion of the player draft. With several major international stars joining the tournament and a strong showing of regional talent, this year’s CPL promises to be another thrilling edition.

Saint Lucia Kings Aim to Defend Their Title

Reigning champions, the Saint Lucia Kings, are well-positioned for a strong title defence in 2025, with a blend of proven talent and exciting new additions. The team welcomes back high-impact overseas stars Tim David and Tabraiz Shamsi, both of whom bring world-class T20 credentials and match-winning potential.

Building on the momentum of their 2024 championship triumph, the Kings have wisely retained the core squad that led them to glory. They’ve further strengthened their roster with the inclusion of promising leg-spinner Micah McKenzie, one of the region’s brightest young prospects, and the return of Javelle Glen, who rejoins the side after previously featuring in their 2020 campaign.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Retain Firepower

2024 finalists, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, return with a strong and familiar core as they aim to go one step further in the upcoming season. Leading the charge once again is the experienced Imran Tahir, whose tactical acumen and leadership remain pivotal to the team’s success.

Joining him is World Cup-winning all-rounder Moeen Ali, bringing world-class versatility and big-match experience. The squad also welcomes explosive New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips, renowned for his consistent and dynamic performances in the CPL.

The Warriors’ campaign is further bolstered by the return of key local stars Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, and Gudakesh Motie, forming a well-rounded unit with both international firepower and homegrown strength.

Barbados Royals Reinforce Batting Depth

The Barbados Royals entered the draft having already secured the core of a powerful and well-balanced squad. Their lineup features the explosive batting duo of Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford, complemented by the dynamic Quinton de Kock and the versatile Azmatullah Omarzai - giving the Royals formidable firepower at the top and middle of the order.

With two overseas player slots still to be confirmed, the Royals are expected to announce additional international signings in the coming weeks, adding further depth to their already impressive roster.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to regional talent development, the Royals have also drafted standout performers from the inaugural West Indies Breakout League. Among them are promising leg-spinner Zishan Motara and leading batter Kofi James, both of whom will be looking to make a significant impact this CPL season.

​Knight Riders Squad Experienced and Powerful

The Trinbago Knight Riders have retained the backbone of their formidable and experienced Trinidadian core, with Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, and Sunil Narine all set to return. The addition of T20 powerhouse Andre Russell further boosts their already impressive lineup, bringing additional firepower and match-winning pedigree.

In a major overseas coup, the Knight Riders have signed ICC T20 World Cup winner Alex Hales, along with Mohammad Amir, one of the most consistent and successful bowlers in CPL history. The team also welcomes back Colin Munro, the leading overseas run scorer in CPL history, who has already lifted the trophy four times with the franchise.

Darren Bravo, a long-serving Knight Riders stalwart, makes his return to the side in a squad packed with star power, experience, and championship pedigree.

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons Build a Formidable Bowling Attack

The Antigua & Barbuda Falcons have built a formidable bowling attack for their 2025 campaign, blending international experience with exciting local talent. Leading the charge is Bangladesh legend Shakib Al Hasan, whose all-round prowess and vast T20 experience will be invaluable. He is joined by fellow internationals Imad Wasim and Naveen-ul-Haq, adding variety and depth to the Falcons’ bowling arsenal.

The local contingent has also been significantly bolstered. Obed McCoy and Rahkeem Cornwall, both acquired from the Barbados Royals, bring CPL experience and wicket-taking ability. During the draft, the Falcons further strengthened their pace stocks with the additions of Jayden Seales and Odean Smith.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Add Experience and Firepower

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots made a strong statement ahead of the 2025 draft with two high-profile acquisitions: Jason Holder and Alick Athanaze, both joining from the Barbados Royals to add quality and leadership to the squad.

The Patriots also welcome back big-hitting South African Rilee Rossouw and dynamic all-rounder Corbin Bosch. Further strengthening their lineup, the team has added promising Trinidadian spin-bowling all-rounders Jyd Goolie and Navin Bidaisee, adding depth and versatility to both the batting and bowling departments.

The 2025 Republic Bank CPL begins on 14 August, with the opening match featuring the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons taking on the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Warner Park, St Kitts. Matches will also be hosted across Antigua & Barbuda, Saint Lucia, Barbados, and Trinidad & Tobago, before the tournament culminates in the final in Guyana on 21 September.

BARBADOS ROYALS GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS ANTIGUA & BARBUDA FALCONS ROVMAN POWELL IMRAN TAHIR IMAD WASIM BRANDON KING SHIMRON HETMYER SHAKIB AL HASAN SHERFANE RUTHERFORD ROMARIO SHEPHERD FABIAN ALLEN QUINTON DE KOCK SHAI HOPE NAVEEN UL HAQ MUJEEB UR RAHMAN GLENN PHILLIPS OBED MCCOY AZMATULLAH OMARZAI GUDAKESH MOTIE JUSTIN GREAVES TBC OVERSEAS MOEEN ALI BEVON JACOBS TBC OVERSEAS SHAMAR JOSEPH JAYDEN SEALES JOMEL WARRICAN KEEMO PAUL ALLAH GHAZANFAR KADEEM ALLEYNE DWAINE PRETORIUS RAHKEEM CORNWALL SHAQKERE PARRIS SHAMARH BROOKS ODEAN SMITH KOFI JAMES KEMOL SAVORY JEWEL ANDREW NYEEM YOUNG HASSAN KHAN SHAMAR SPRINGER RIVALDO CLARKE JEDIAH BLADES AMIR JANGOO ZISHAN MOTARA KEVLON ANDERSON KARIMA GORE JOHANN LAYNE QUENTIN SAMPSON KEVIN WICKHAM RAMON SIMMONDS RIYAD LATIF JOSHUA JAMES ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS SAINT LUCIA KINGS TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS KYLE MAYERS TIM DAVID KIERON POLLARD JASON HOLDER ALZARRI JOSEPH ANDRE RUSSELL RILEE ROSSOUW JOHNSON CHARLES SUNIL NARINE EVIN LEWIS TIM SEIFERT NICHOLAS POORAN FAZALHAQ FAROOQI ROSTON CHASE ALEX HALES CORBIN BOSCH TABRAIZ SHAMSI AKEAL HOSEIN WAQAR SALAMKHEIL DAVID WIESE MOHAMMAD AMIR ANDRE FLETCHER DELANO POTGIETER COLIN MUNRO ALICK ATHANAZE MATTHEW FORDE USMAN TARIQ MOHAMMAD NAWAZ AARON JONES ALI KHAN DOMINIC DRAKES KHARY PIERRE DARREN BRAVO MIKYLE LOUIS JAVELLE GLEN YANNIC CARIAH ASHMEAD NEDD MICAH MCKENZIE KEACY CARTY JEREMIAH LOUIS SHADRACK DESCARTE TERRANCE HINDS JYD GOOLIE JOHANN JEREMIAH MCKENNY CLARKE NAVIN BIDAISEE KEON GASTON JOSHUA DA SILVA LENIKO BOUCHER AKEEM AUGUSTE NATHAN EDWARD

