TKR appoint Dwayne Bravo as new head coach

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have appointed former West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo as their new head coach for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. He replaces Phil Simmons, who is currently the head coach for Bangladesh men's team.

"It's an honour to be given the opportunity to be Head Coach of TKR, a team that's very close to my heart," he said in a social media post. "I would like to personally thank coach Phil Simmons for his time and commitment over the last few years, and now I look forward to this new challenge for me and my staff."

Bravo played 107 matches in the CPL between 2013 and 2024, and took 129 wickets at an economy of 8.74. He represented TKR in nine out of the 11 seasons and won the title five times, including 2021, when he led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Read more at ESPNcricinfo

