Marnus Labuschagne dropped, Steven Smith ruled out of first West Indies Test

Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped for the first Test against West Indies and Steven Smith ruled out through injury with Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis named as their replacements.

The two changes were confirmed five days before the opening Test in Barbados on June 25, meaning Australia will have a significantly different batting line-up to the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

Konstas will earn his third cap having not featured since the two outings against India which began with his 60 off 65 balls on debut at the MCG. Inglis scored a century on his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle earlier this year. Labuschagne had been moved to up to open in the WTC final, with the selectors opting for a last show of faith, but came away with scores of 17 and 22 to continue a two-year lean run in Test cricket. Read more at ESPNcricinfo

