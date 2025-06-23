Joseph and Matthews Headline CWI/WIPA Awardees

Shamar Joseph and Hayley Matthews emerged as the major award recipients at the 8th annual CWI/WIPA Awards Gala held on Sunday night at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle, where Caribbean cricket’s finest gathered to honour excellence and reflect on a golden milestone in West Indies history.

The ceremony also marked the 50th anniversary of the West Indies' groundbreaking victory at the 1975 Prudential World Cup — a moment immortalized when Sir Clive Lloyd’s team defeated Australia by 17 runs at Lord’s to become the first world champions of the sport. Surviving members of that legendary squad including Sir Clive, Sir Vivian Richards, Deryck Murray, and Sir Joel Garner were present, receiving standing ovations from players and guests alike for a triumph that continues to inspire generations.

“As we paid tribute to the legends who made it possible, it was also a reminder; legacy is not a trophy, it is fuel... Congratulations to all of tonight’s award winners... Let us keep pushing, keep rising, and above all else, keep rallying round the West Indies,” she posted on Instagram afterwards.

Joseph, whose sensational Test debut against Australia in January 2024 captivated the cricketing world, was named Test Player of the Year. Matthews, the inspirational West Indies Women’s captain, was a double awardee, claiming both the Women’s ODI and T20I Player of the Year titles in recognition of her consistent brilliance with bat and ball.

