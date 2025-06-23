MASSY WCPL 2025 SQUADS CONFIRMED The squads for the 2025 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) have been officially confirmed following the successful completion of the player draft. Each franchise will feature a 15-player squad comprising four overseas stars and 11 local talents, as they prepare for another thrilling season of women’s T20 cricket in the Caribbean. Barbados Royals Aim for Historic Three-Peat Defending champions Barbados Royals will once again be led by world number one all-rounder Hayley Matthews, who has captained the side to consecutive WCPL titles. The Royals retain a strong Caribbean core with the return of Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, and Aaliyah Alleyne, and welcome Kycia Knight to her home franchise for the first time. On the overseas front, the Royals are bolstered by the return of Australian wicket-keeper Georgia Redmayne and Sri Lankan opener Chamari Athapaththu, both integral to last season’s championship run. They are joined by Indian off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, who shifts from the Guyana Amazon Warriors, and Australian multi-sport athlete Courtney Webb, adding fresh versatility to the squad.

Trinbago Knight Riders Set Sights on Redemption

After finishing runners-up in 2024, the Trinbago Knight Riders are determined to reclaim the title they last held in 2022. Deandra Dottin remains the squad’s cornerstone, supported by an exciting group of young talent including Jahzara Claxton, Zaida James, Jannillea Glasgow, and Samara Ramnath - all 21 years old or younger.

They’ve complemented youth with experience, drafting players like Shabika Gajnabi, Rashada Williams, and Abigail Bryce. Their overseas lineup is spearheaded by Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen, returning Indian pacer Shikha Pandey, and South African power-hitter Lizelle Lee, who makes her WCPL debut. Rising leg-spinner Salonee Dangore also joins the side, adding depth to the bowling unit.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Chase Maiden Title on Home Soil

With all matches of the 2025 tournament being played at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, the Guyana Amazon Warriors will look to harness home support as they chase their first WCPL title. The team retains a wealth of experience with Stafanie Taylor, Karishma Ramharack, and Shermaine Campbelle anchoring the squad.

The Warriors have a strong local presence with seven Guyanese players in the lineup. They welcome back English World Cup winner Lauren Winfield-Hill and South African speedster Shabnim Ismail, returning for her third season. The squad also secures Laura Harris, a key contributor to the Royals’ 2023 and 2024 triumphs, and Australian leg-spinning all-rounder Madeline Penna, who adds dynamic balance.

The 2025 Massy WCPL will take place from 6 to 17 September at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. Each team will play four group-stage matches, with the top two sides advancing to the final to compete for the coveted WCPL title.

Trinbago Knight Riders Barbados Royals Guyana Amazon Warriors Deandra Dottin Hayley Matthews Stafanie Taylor Shabika Gajnabi Chinelle Henry Ashmini Munisar Shawnisha Hector Afy Fletcher Cherry-Ann Fraser Rashada Williams Aaliyah Alleyne Chedean Nation Nerissa Crafton Kycia Knight Plaffiana Millington Jahzara Claxton Steffie Soogrim Britney Cooper Zaida James Shamilia Connell Kaysia Schultz Jannillea Glasgow Sheneta Grimmond Shemaine Campbelle Keila Elliott Qiana Joseph Karishma Ramharack Abigail Bryce Trishan Holder Nyia Latchman Samara Ramnath NaiJanni Cumberbatch Realeanna Grimmond Jess Jonassen Chamari Athapaththu Lauren Winfield-Hill Lizelle Lee Georgia Redmayne Shabnim Ismail Shikha Pandey Courtney Webb Laura Harris Salonee Dangore Shreyanka Patil Madeline Penna

