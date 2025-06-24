Windies, Australia confirm XIs ahead of 1st Test
Tue, Jun 24, '25
The prevailing northeast trade winds are a constant in beautiful Barbados but the winds of change have swept through both the West Indies team and Australia as they begin a new World Test Championship cycle in Bridgetown.
West Indies have not played Test cricket since January in Pakistan and begin the cycle under a new captain in Roston Chase after Kraigg Brathwaite stepped down. Extraordinarily, Chase has not played a Test match since March 2023, having not played in West Indies' last 13.
He leads a new-look squad which, for the opening Test, sees a debut for Brandon King and returns for John Campbell and Shai Hope - the latter as wicketkeeper - for the first time since 2022 and 2021 respectively.
Read more at Cricinfo