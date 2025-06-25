West Indies cricketer accused of sexual assault in Guyana

A prominent Guyanese and West Indies cricketer has been accused of sexually assaulting a young woman, with disturbing allegations surfacing online and now under scrutiny by local media and potentially regional cricket authorities.

The allegations have prompted renewed attention to an incident reportedly involving the cricketer and a 24-year-old woman, referred to in this report as Jane Doe to protect her identity.

The alleged victim and her parents spoke to Kaieteur News, and revealed that she has made multiple unsuccessful attempts to file an official report with the Guyana Police Force.

The incident is said to have occurred shortly before the player left Guyana.

Jane Doe claims that she and the cricketer had agreed to go on a date, with clear boundaries set.

