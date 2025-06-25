Seales, Shamar scythe through Australia on Day 1 of 1st Test

Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph shared nine wickets on the opening day in Barbados to increase the pressure on Australia's faltering batting line-up, but the visitors' quicks struck back to suggest another Test match that could unfold in fast forward on a surface that offered assistance for the seamers.

Australia's reshaped top order slipped to 22 for 3 against new ball before Usman Khawaja, who was dropped twice on 6 and 45, and Travis Head added 89 as they threatened to take control. However, Khawaja's dismissal to Shamar Joseph sparked a collapse of 7 for 69 which included Head for 59 after he'd been controversially reprieved by the third umpire who ruled a catch hadn't carried to wicketkeeper Shai Hope.

Australia's 180 was their lowest total in West Indies having chosen to bat first, and their lowest either way since 1995 in Trinidad. But while they have issues over the batting, the bowling attack remains formidable and the total grew in significance amid Mitchell Starc's new-ball burst. He had former captain Kraigg Brathwaite, playing his 99th Test, edging low to second slip where Beau Webster held an excellent catch. He then shaped one away from the left-handed John Campbell to leave the hosts 16 for 2.

