There is a monster on the cricket field.

He doesn’t haunt dreams. He walks tall and proud in broad daylight, wearing maroon, representing the West Indies on the global stage.

He’s celebrated, cheered for, idolized. But to the women he has violated, he is not a hero. He is a predator.

This cricketer is Guyanese. And as I write this column, I have heard accounts from no fewer than eleven women, one of them a teenager who allege that they have been sexually assaulted, raped, or subjected to unwanted sexual advances by him.

There is a monster in maroon, and his violence hides behind a ball and a cheering crowd.

Recently, Kaieteur News reported on an incident involving this player just before he departed Guyana.

